Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/the-worship-of-the-image-of-the-beast/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "What if the BEAST is NOT human or fully human...... but has FALLEN ANGEL DNA?
The conventional interpretation of the "IMAGE OF THE BEAST" is that it is a statue that would come to life..... and all who did not WORSHIP it would be killed."
