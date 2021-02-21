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HOW DOES THIS MAKE ANY SENSE TO THE MASSES..?
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450 views • February 21, 2021
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Shared from and subscribe to:
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PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS.
YOUTUBE MAIN: ErikSeesAll
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgmN...
YOUTUBE BACKUP CHANNEL: ErikSeesAll2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJs...
BITCHUTE: ErikSeesAll
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/erik...
BRIGHTEON: ErikSeesAll
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/eri...
TWITTER: ErikSeesAll
https://twitter.com/SeesErik
IF ANY OF YOU WOULD LIKE TO HELP ME AND DONATE, MY LINKS ARE AS FOLLOWS.
PAYPAL: [email protected]
EMAIL:
[email protected]
LINKS:
https://www.livemint.com/news/world/d...
GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU AND YOUR LOVED ONES!
Fair Use Law. Under the doctrine of "fair use," the law allows the use of portions of copyrighted work without permission from the owner. Fair use is a defense to copyright infringement. This means that an unauthorized use of copyrighted material is excusable if it falls under the principle of fair use.
Shared from and subscribe to:
ErikSeesAll2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoJsooLndH75zLuPEzgXZCw/videos
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