BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

DNC FALSE FLAG COMING AND THE HIGH SPEED CAMERAS? | John & Juan – 107 Intel Insights | 8/8/24
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
56 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
162 views • 9 months ago

In this episode Juan reveals a potential False Flag at the coming DNC with high speed cameras installed. This FF to be blamed on MAGA? Civil war to follow?


- High speed cameras in place at DNC- but why?


- Potential FF at the DNC could trigger civil unrest? Civil war?


- DS is playing catch up as they have lost control over the narrative and over the election


- Momentum now shifting over to MAGA


- A global game to control the world


CALL TO ACTION!

Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott

https://www.kepm.com/jmc


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV


MAGA Gear Trump Silver Coin

https://www.thejennifermac.com/

Keywords
civil warfalse flagdncconspiracy theorymagacivil unrestjuanrumbleasset protectionkirk elliottjohn michael chambersdsglobal controlpolitical strategynarrative controlsilver and goldhighspeed cameraselection momentumpolitical tensionpotential crisismaga geartrump silver coin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy