Look in the Mirror of Life and See the Most Beautiful of All

Key Lesson: We cannot run away from what we don’t want to see in ourselves, any more than a mirror can escape whatever is reflected in it. And yet, to SEE the truth of this fact (about our present level of consciousness) is the action of transcending it, along with its pain.

For over 40 years Guy Finley has helped individuals around the world find inner freedom and a deeper, more satisfying way to live. His in-depth and down-to-earth teachings cut straight to the heart of today’s most important personal and social issues –stress, fear, relationships, addiction, meditation, and peace. His work is widely endorsed by doctors, business professionals, celebrities, and spiritual leaders of all denominations.



