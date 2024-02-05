Create New Account
Dr Andrew Rallis on The Kate Shemirani Show - 03 February 2024
TNT Radio
Published 20 hours ago

On today's show, Dr. Andrew Rallis discusses the plan from the WEF for continuous pandemics and mandatory vaccination, focusing on "Disease X."


GUEST OVERVIEW: Andrew Rallis, PhD, is an independent science researcher who has taken an active stance against the COVID-19 narrative. You can find more about him at https://www.dr-andrew-s-rallis.com.

newspoliticstntradio

