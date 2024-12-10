BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

US Government finally admitting our skies are being sprayed to manipulate the weather
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1916 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • 5 months ago

US Government finally admitting our skies are being sprayed to manipulate the weather

Florida introduces Bill to “prohibit the injection, release, or dispersion of chemicals or any apparatus into the atmosphere ‘for the express purpose of affecting the temperature, weather, or intensity of sunlight.’”

This has also been confirmed by Karen Johnson “I served in the Arizona State Legislature for 12 years. I was in the House for eight of those years and in the Senate for 4 of those years”

She says “You better wake up and fight back now” because what they’re spraying in the skies is toxic

“The different weather modification programs, there's something like I think right around 32 in the continental U.S. alone going on — I think it's wise for us to stay focused on just the aerospraying and the toxic effect of these chemicals, the destruction of the planet and the damage to human health.”

Keywords
usgovernmentfinallysprayedthe weatherto manipulateadmitting our skies are being
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy