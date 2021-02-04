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Bible Memory Genesis 1 Creation Video (ESV)
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20 views • February 04, 2021
A word-for-word account of Creation direct from the ESV Bible. This short video has different clips and pictures added to create a visual experience that make it fun and engaging to hear and see the Creation account come to life. And the word-for-word account makes it a great tool for Bible memorization.
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