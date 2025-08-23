Is America Toast Or Can She Be Saved

What does America have going for it, what is preserving America?

Christians; 70 Million professing Christians 35 millions actually Born Again?





Remember Abraham and the destruction of Sodom just 10 good people would save it and delay judgement?





Missionaries; America sends thousands of missionaries around the world; We print and send thousands of Bibles around the world too.

Foreign aid; America spends billions feeding and clothing starving people.





Israel; America is Israels big brother, we supply them with billions in aid, we supply them with weapons, this is the biggest reason America is still standing, if we ever stop supporting Israel were toast?

Right now, there are thousands in cities all across America protesting in support of the Palestinians?





Gen 12:2 And I will make of thee a great nation, and I will bless thee, and make thy name great; and thou shalt be a blessing:

Gen 12:3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curse thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.





Is their any hope, yes there is, God is our only hope, however, He requires three things,

2Ch 7:14 If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.