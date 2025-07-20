BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
39 takeaways from a THOUSAND-PAGE parenting book 📖 "Boundless Parenting" Book Review
jroseland
jroseland
158 followers
Premieres 07/21/25, 12:40 AM

Becoming a new father is a page flip without equal to a new chapter of life, and I have a lot to learn, so finishing a thousand-page book on the topic seems smart! Here, I break down what I learned from Ben Greenfield's tome on the topic - from tackling the screen time issue, and providing actually edifying education to establishing family traditions and building character.

I suppose this is the first of a lot of parenting hacks that you can expect from me, but those of you who have followed me for a while know I didn't start offering marriage advice until after I'd remained happily married for at least half a decade. Similarly, as long as I lack experience in the parenting department, I'll try to keep my content around the topic grounded in the authoritative experiences of others or sound scientific research.


2:31 Storytime: The elasticity of the protective impulse at the playground

5:57 Economics of information consumption

7:47 About the book

8:46 Family traditions

14:55 Scheduling

17:49 The protective impulse

22:33 The screen time issue

28:47 Discipline

34:23 Edifying Education

45:56 Parenting psychology

51:26 Building character

53:57 Travel-hacking parenting

55:37 On apologizing

56:52 On marriage

57:45 On love

1:00:37 On slowing down

1:02:25 Health and Biohacking

1:04:40 Conclusion


Everything mentioned here 📑 Access my complete content library parenting hacks, kid-friendly Biohacks, storytelling, interviews with my own parents, and more

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/parenting-library


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

familyhomeschoolingparentingbooksbook reviewunschoolingben greenfieldpeaceful parentingeducating childrenlimitless mindsetfamily traditionslove and logicbuilding characterboundless parentingprotective impulsescreen time issuedisciplining childrenraising entrepreneursparenting psychologyparenting and marriage
