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Greek Gods Explained In 12 Minutes
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411 views • October 22, 2019
The Greek Gods represent humanity at its best and worst, from the violent and destructive Ares to the beautiful and seductive Aphrodite, Greek mythology demonstrates the epic power struggle between parents and children in an endless quest to gain control over the world. Tales pass down from each generation showing them to be some of the most influential deities in human history, that continue to have a significant impact to this day today.
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