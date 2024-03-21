Dr. Andrew Kaufman





March 20, 2024





In this 30-minute breakthrough, you’ll learn:





- How to use nature to restore your body’s blood sugar metabolism in three weeks (and at very little cost).





- How and why diabetes comes into existence (the reason nobody talks about).





- Life hacks to prevent diabetes and to stay healthy.





And above all… you can ask me anything live after my presentation.





Never miss an announcement by signing up to my newsletter at https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/newsletter





Discover the world of natural healing: https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/my-bio





Take my short quiz and find out where you are giving your freedom away! https://offerings.andrewkaufmanmd.com/take-the-quiz





Sign up for my free 3-day mini-course: https://checkout.terrainthefilm.com/natural-detox-mini-course





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4k12w3-healthy-living-livestream-how-to-cure-diabetes-in-three-weeks.html