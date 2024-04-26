Create New Account
'This is not spontaneous': Mike Baker calls for an investigation into who's funding protestors.
GalacticStorm
Published 12 hours ago

'This is not spontaneous': Mike Baker calls for an investigation into who's funding protestors. Former CIA Analyst Fred Fleitz and Former CIA Cover Operations Officer Mike Baker comment on the ongoing anti-Israel protests on college campuses and the likelihood outside influences are funding it all. 

Keywords
college campuspro palestinecoordinated protests

