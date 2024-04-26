'This is not spontaneous': Mike Baker calls for an investigation into who's funding protestors. Former CIA Analyst Fred Fleitz and Former CIA Cover Operations Officer Mike Baker comment on the ongoing anti-Israel protests on college campuses and the likelihood outside influences are funding it all.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.