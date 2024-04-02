Create New Account
O'Keefe Calls Kelvin Mensah Who Was Mentored By P. Diddy. Asks Mensah What He Witnessed With Diddy
O'Keefe Media Group


Mar 27, 2024


JUST IN: 'DIDDY' mentor' Phone call: James O'Keefe called Kelvin Mensah, Founder and CEO of 'Approved Jets' Kelvin says he "did private charters" for P Diddy.


First Kelvin Mensah denied working with Diddy, but after O'Keefe read the words on his LinkedIn page, he said "I didn't write my Linkedin Bio." It says on Linkedin page that his mentor is Sean "Diddy" Combs. We asked him about what he witnessed on the charter planes and Kelvin hung up the phone.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mi0nXqZm-6c

omgplanesmentorjames okeefecharterp diddyokeefe media groupkelvin mensah

