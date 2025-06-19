DEFEAT of the West, DOMINANCE of the East – History unfolding in real time (Brighteon Broadcast News, June 19, 2025)

- Israel's Censorship and Human Shield Tactics (0:11)

- US Evacuation Efforts and Media Blackout (2:16)

- Chinese and Indian Sailors' Observations (4:56)

- Israel's Desperate Situation and US Support (11:33)

- Economic and Technological Shifts (28:09)

- The Role of the US and Western Europe (38:41)

- The Future of Global Conflict (44:06)

- The Role of Religion and Ideology (53:41)

- The Impact of US Foreign Policy (1:27:30)

- The Need for Peace and Understanding (1:27:47)

- Trump's Upcoming Military Actions and Their Implications (1:28:08)

- Trump's Alleged Capture by Zionist Influence (1:32:08)

- The Potential Collapse of the US Empire (1:34:19)

- The Role of Consciousness and Technology in Human Evolution (1:37:03)

- The Future of Humanity and the Role of Extraterrestrial Influence (1:39:46)

- Preparedness and Survival in a Chaotic World (1:43:43)

- The Political and Economic Implications of Trump's Actions (1:50:08)

- The Role of Technology in Depopulation and Control (2:24:38)

- The Decline of the US Dollar and the Rise of China (2:31:08)

- The Future of War and Peace in a Global Context (2:49:13)

- Decentralization Strategies and Alternative Platforms (2:49:32)

- Government Centralization and Individual Resilience (2:50:26)

- Trust in Institutions and Public Outcry (2:51:32)

