I am Calling My Children into this Battle
Blessed To Teach
Published 15 hours ago

Dec 14, 2023 "Rick's Alone Time with God" Blog: Wake up, my children, wake up. I am speaking to my Body of Christ that are not engaged in this worldwide spiritual battle. Wake up now. There is no longer any time to waste. My Remnant is ready for battle, but most of my body is still asleep on how the enemy is attacking. #FightwithGod #ReadyforBatttle

“Rick’s Alone Time with God” Blog: https://mtr.cool/kqeazwfqyv



Keywords
trumpdeep stateqanonmilitary tribunalsgreat awakening

