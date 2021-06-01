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This university is opening with NO RESTRICTIONS this fall -- from theHighwire.com
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40 views • June 01, 2021
WATCH VIDEO HERE: https://thehighwire.com/videos/educating-the-educators-on-covid-risk/
EDUCATING THE EDUCATORS ON COVID RISK
As Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma was deciding on new #Covid19 guidelines for their fall 2021 school year, Dr. Jim Meehan sat down with the decision makers for a critical discussion that changed the course of ORU’s stance on the vaccine mandates, masks and more.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
EDUCATING THE EDUCATORS ON COVID RISK
As Oral Roberts University in Oklahoma was deciding on new #Covid19 guidelines for their fall 2021 school year, Dr. Jim Meehan sat down with the decision makers for a critical discussion that changed the course of ORU’s stance on the vaccine mandates, masks and more.
POSTED: May 28, 2021
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