You live strong moments where faith is tested - May 19, 2025 👀

Our Lady's Message to Luz de Maria for May 19, 2025

The approaching darkness is not to be confused with the Three Days of Darkness. This coming darkness is caused by the sun and the human creature takes advantage of it to cause more chaos.

The darkness that will be in the Three Days of Darkness is a punishment for those who, despite continual moments of mercy, do not change, but insist upon continuing within the evil that pleases them with what they desire and draws them into perdition.

Pray My children, pray, be cautious, grave disasters are happening on Earth, but you, first of all, save your soul, children, save your souls.

Pray My children, pray, pray, natural disasters [2] do not wait, they happen with greater force; the water acts inclement and without comparison, it advances on the earth.

Pray My children, pray for North America, for [the Eagle Land], it suffers from the water and the shaking of the earth, leading to great suffering.

Pray My children, pray for [the Land of the Samurai], the earth is shaking with force.

Pray My children, pray for Chile and Argentina, the earth is shaking.

Beloved children, the wind is becoming more aggressive, the weather is not as before, everything changes at the approach of a celestial body that influences the Earth.

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6802-be-cautious-grave-disasters-are-happening-on-earth-but-you-first-of-all-save-your-souls-pray-the-holy-rosary/

