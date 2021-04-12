Directed Energy Weapons Being Used For Mass Destruction Video Compilation.

Revelation 13:13-1413 “And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men,”14 “And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles which he had power to do in the sight of the beast; saying to them that dwell on the earth, that they should make an image to the beast, which had the wound by a sword, and did live.”Original Videos are Heredew weapons used to make volcano go offDEW Lasers/ House split in HalfDEW weapons used in Camp Fire 2018Oregon Almeda Fire=Directed Energy Weapons/DEW Attack Aftermath?US Navy successfully conducts laser weapon test, destroys unmanned droneFox News Admits Government Using Lasers - Directed Energy WeaponsJesus Christ Loves You. No matter who you are or what you have done in your life. Jesus will forgive you. Jesus was crucified on The Cross and rose from the dead 3 days later so that whoever believes in him could have eternal life with him in Heaven. To accept Jesus Christ as your Lord and Savior, from your heart say Jesus, I am a sinner. Please forgive me of my sins. I accept you Jesus Christ as My Lord and Saviour. Help me to live a better life through you. Thank You for your Sacrifice on The Cross so that I could be saved. Amen