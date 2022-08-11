Stopping Human Trafficking in America, With MK Ultra Survivor Dr. Engel

Large numbers of women and children are being trafficked into and around the United States for sexual purposes, and it is critical that Americans band together to stop it, explained MK Ultra survivor and author Dr. Juliette Engel in this interview with The New American magazine's Alex Newman. Speaking from the Red Pill Expo, Dr. Engel discussed her experiences combating human trafficking in Russia--a known center of the horrific crime--through her "Angel Coalition." She hopes to replicate the sort of small, informal local networks that she built across Russia to help protect and free victims of human trafficking. Typically these "trust networks" involve somebody in law enforcement, someone in media, and so on. But it is very difficult to fight. Indeed, Dr. Engel said that there is involvement in human trafficking by people at the highest levels of power in the United States and around the world, which is one reason it is so difficult to combat.