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COVID TREASONOUS ACTS: DR. DAVID MARTIN SPEAKS AT THE WE CAN ACT CONFERENCE PART 1
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1565 views • October 28, 2021
Part 2 will be coming tomorrow!
My blog posts with sources
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/covid-treasonous-acts-dr-david-martin.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/covid-treasonous-acts-dr-david-martin.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
My blog posts with sources
https://shermanclay.blogspot.com/2021/10/covid-treasonous-acts-dr-david-martin.html
https://library4humanity.blogspot.com/2021/10/covid-treasonous-acts-dr-david-martin.html
Find me on social media:
Activate Humanity: https://bit.ly/3ry1mod
https://twitter.com/LTClev
https://www.facebook.com/ly.clev.7
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