8/4/2023 【Roy on The John Fredericks Show】Roy: Not all Chinese people who risk their lives to flee China and enter through the US southern border are CCP spies. While some of them might be spies, the majority are simply desperate Chinese refugees seeking to escape the totalitarian rule of the CCP. Under the CCP's governance, people in Communist China live in constant fear, uncertain of what disaster might befall them tomorrow.

8/4/2023 【罗伊做客The John Fredericks节目】罗伊：不是所有走线的中国人都是中共间谍。虽然他们中有些人可能是间谍，但更多的无非是迫切想逃离中共极权统治的中国难民！中共治下的中国人都活得战战兢兢，谁也不知明日将有何灾会降临在他们头上。

