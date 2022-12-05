A parody of Gangster Paradise, expanded to wide screen and encoded in 432hz.
Hashtags: #parody #comedy #music
Metatags Space Separated: parody comedy music
Metatags Comma Separated: parody, comedy, music
Invidious Proxy List: https://invidio.us
WATCH / DOWNLOAD --
Original On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lOfZLb33uCg
Original On Invidious: https://vid.puffyan.us/watch?v=lOfZLb33uCg
Mirrored On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/ByN2qPITeFYt/
Mirrored On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1446339713618153475?referrer=psecdocumentary
Mirrored On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/Weird-Al-Yankovic---Amish-Paradise---Official-Parody-of-Gangstas-Paradise---432hz--hd-720p-:3?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m
Mirrored On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1yvz80-weird-al-yankovic-amish-paradise-official-parody-of-gangstas-paradise-432hz.html
Mirrored On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/gwpUoX0
Mirrored On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/0ccab367-fbec-430a-ac5d-9ef4ed47ec02
Mirrored On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/d59l29R5qRHabfQ
Mirrored On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=50b0ec460b9d7e2730d0de10dce207ac3dc200b7741342ff90a3ddc1c4f9f322&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --
LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/
Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/
NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia
UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia
Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music
FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy
ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary
Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia
deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com
Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ
RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia
TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.