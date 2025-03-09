BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why the link of Anti Vax with Anti Semitism
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
416 followers
3
391 views • 1 month ago

Final Days Report 406.   If you refuse to take the next plandemic vaccine, could it cost you your head?   Did you know that the majority of non CV19 vaxed are Christians?  The CV19 vax research papers labeled Christians as dumb, selfish, dangerous and wicked for denying vaccine science (true disdain).   Did you know that there is a 70 year narrative that if your anti vaccines, that means your anti semitic?  What is the psyop?   What country is the leader with the bio digital convergence / optogenetics technology?   What country has threatened to use Ai / Cyber as a real dominion of power that changes you?  If being anti vaccine means your anti semitic, how does this fit the Noahide laws and Trumps Anti Semitic Executive orders (calls for death penalty during a speech)?  Remember the Abraham Accords biohack Trump coin.    It is getting real as God's Word unfolds.   Have no fear..    Get saved...

Keywords
vaccineanti semitismend of daysanti vaxwar on truth
