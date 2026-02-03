### **News Update: Jayhawks Head Coach Bill Self Hospitalized**

**Source:** KSN TV

**Date:** Jan 20, 2026

**Summary:**

Kansas head men’s basketball coach Bill Self was hospitalized on Monday and did not travel with the team to Colorado, per a statement from KU.





---





### **News Article: ‘Get the vaccine, it’s our best shot’**

**Author:** Heidi Schmidt

**Published:** Aug 11, 2021 / 11:44 AM CDT

**Updated:** Aug 11, 2021 / 12:22 PM CDT





**Summary:**

The University of Kansas called on coaches Bill Self, Lance Leipold, and Athletics Director Travis Goff to send a message. The university’s Watkins Memorial Health Center shared a PSA urging people to get vaccinated on YouTube.





**Key Quote:**

*“We have safe and effective vaccines to put an end to this pandemic, but we can’t do it without everyone’s support,”* — Head Basketball Coach Bill Self.





**URL:** https://fox4kcDOTcom/news/get-the-vaccine-its-our-best-shot-bill-self-and-kansas-athletics-send-message-to-students-and-fans/





---





### **Public Service Announcement: "Get The Shot"**

**Source:** Watkins Health Services

**Date Posted:** Aug 10, 2021

**Views:** 1,893 (as of Aug 10, 2021)





**Description:**

Public Service Announcement featuring University of Kansas Director of Athletics Travis Goff, Men's Head Basketball Coach Bill Self, and Football Head Coach Lance Leipold urging Jayhawks to get the COVID-19 vaccine.





**URL:** https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=XapxO8CHVwY





### Summary: Kansas Coach Bill Self Undergoes Medical Procedure (March 10, 2023)





Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self was hospitalized late Wednesday before the Big 12 Tournament for an undisclosed illness. He underwent a medical procedure (not a heart attack, per the University of Kansas Health System), with full recovery expected but no return timeline.





Self will miss the rest of the Big 12 Tournament, including the Jayhawks' Friday game against Iowa State. Assistant Norm Roberts will coach in his place; it's unclear if Self will return for the NCAA Tournament, where Kansas (defending champs, likely No. 1 seed) could play.





Roberts said Self is "doing good," already eager to watch film. The article highlights coaches' health risks from high-stress jobs, citing Bob Huggins' past heart attack and his well-wishes for Self: "I want him to come out of there the way he's always been." Stress from the tough Big 12 season may have contributed.

https://www.nbcdfwDOTcom/news/sports/kansas-coach-bill-self-undergoes-medical-procedure-full-recovery-expected/3211323/