Are Doctors Motivated by Your Health Goals or is Money a Driving Force?

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Watch the full length trailer here: https://go.thetruthaboutcancer.com/final-chapter/ttac
Have you ever wondered why your medical bills are SO high? In this clip, Dr. Irvin Sahni explains how doctors can raise your bill from $40 to $100 in 10 seconds. Be sure to watch the entire episode to learn how the medical system promotes prescriptions and billing over true, holistic wellness.