David Mannall on Choreographed War and Flat Earth Observations

David
Mannall is an independent researcher and activist dedicated to freedom.
He is one of very few who captured his experiences as Commander in the
1987 South African Battle on the Lomba in a book, which we touch on a
little bit in this interview. Today he is active in different areas of
the freedom movement and educates about the flaws and inconsistencies of
the heliocentric world model. In this Interview Dave shares his story
of how he came to challenge a largely accepted scientific narrative of
the modern world and what motivates him to speak with people about this,
despite the backlash he gets. We also touch on flat earth observations
he has made and on some of his best arguments for a different world view
than what we are being taught by scientific authority. Enjoy this
conversation with the insightful and affectionate activist Dave Mannall.
Check out Dave Mannall's channels:
https://www.youtube.com/@TRINITY4MAN