What Will we do when our Family says I'M HUNGRY! Venezuela's Food Chain is Breaking and Millions Go Hungry - What's Coming Worldwide!
Published 21 days ago

Venezuela was a nation full of riches, the middle class was the gears moving the country, it was very prosperous country and people lived "normal" lives like in the US.  Today Venezuela is the 4th worldwide facing starvation, and going thru absolute catastrophic economic collapse.  Hyperinflation is one of the worst.  Fuel shortages have affected food production and distribution and has created scarcity in all industries.  Just as we are starting to see in the US!  Diesel shortages spell catastrophe for the US. 

What Venezuela is going thru is a picture of what's coming worldwide, total destruction of a once prosperous nation, and the starvation of millions.  Please watch this video and then watch the video in the article to get the full story.

Credit for this story is to the Wall Street Journal

https://www.wsj.com/articles/venezuelas-food-chain-is-breaking-and-millions-go-hungry-11601544601



