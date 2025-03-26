Renesans - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2020

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch





On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the brutal metalcore band, Renesans, while on tour with Nailed Shut and Slamwich. Renesans is currently supporting their newest single, Less Than Nothing.





VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - January 22, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL





KEEP UP WITH RENESANS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/renesansband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/renesansband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/renesansband





FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus





VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:30 Driver's Area

02:58 Bed 1

04:12 Lounge & Beds

05:13 Kitchen

08:15 Bathroom

09:18 Bedroom





ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.



