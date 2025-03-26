BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Renesans - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2020
22 views • 1 month ago

On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the brutal metalcore band, Renesans, while on tour with Nailed Shut and Slamwich. Renesans is currently supporting their newest single, Less Than Nothing.


Film Date - January 22, 2025

Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL


Facebook - https://facebook.com/renesansband

Instagram - https://instagram.com/renesansband

Twitter - https://twitter.com/renesansband


00:00 Introduction

00:30 Driver's Area

02:58 Bed 1

04:12 Lounge & Beds

05:13 Kitchen

08:15 Bathroom

09:18 Bedroom


Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


