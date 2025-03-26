Renesans - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2020

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the brutal metalcore band, Renesans, while on tour with Nailed Shut and Slamwich. Renesans is currently supporting their newest single, Less Than Nothing.
Film Date - January 22, 2025
Location - Beat Kitchen in Chicago, IL
00:00 Introduction
00:30 Driver's Area
02:58 Bed 1
04:12 Lounge & Beds
05:13 Kitchen
08:15 Bathroom
09:18 Bedroom
Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.
