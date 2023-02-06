CIA Agent's 1992 Confession Unearthed: 'WEF Will Kill 4 Billion by 2030'

A 1992 book, “The Conspirators Hierarchy, the Committee of 300,” written by ex-CIA agent John Coleman is gaining renewed attention as its predictions about a “post-industrial” world controlled by globalist technocrats appear to be coming true.



In the book, Coleman claims that an international committee, led by the Bilderberg Group and Western intelligence agencies, would steer the world towards a dystopian future, in which 4 billion “useless eaters” would be eliminated by 2050 through limited wars, organized epidemics, and starvation.

Mirrored - The People's Voice