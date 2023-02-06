Create New Account
CIA Agent's 1992 Confession Unearthed: 'WEF Will Kill 4 Billion by 2030'
The Prisoner
Published 17 hours ago |
A 1992 book, “The Conspirators Hierarchy, the Committee of 300,” written by ex-CIA agent John Coleman is gaining renewed attention as its predictions about a “post-industrial” world controlled by globalist technocrats appear to be coming true.

In the book, Coleman claims that an international committee, led by the Bilderberg Group and Western intelligence agencies, would steer the world towards a dystopian future, in which 4 billion “useless eaters” would be eliminated by 2050 through limited wars, organized epidemics, and starvation.

See Also:

NWO: Talk by Dr John Coleman : The Club of Rome, Chatham House and The Committee of 300

https://www.brighteon.com/58f6689f-73bc-4e42-ae5c-a5aca94ea99a

Mirrored - The People's Voice

Keywords
cianwobilderberg groupcommittee of 300john coleman

