https://gettr.com/post/p2dvu66ca3d
4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Brother Changdao from the NFSC: We have three magic weapons for taking down the CCP, and no other overseas Chinese organization has ever been able to achieve what we have today; only by adhering to our No. 1 priority, which is to take down the CCP, will Mr. Guo be able to come back sooner.
#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow
4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】长岛哥，来自新中国联邦：我们拥有灭共的三件法宝，取得了以往任何海外华人团体无法取得的成就；坚持灭共这个第一要务，郭先生才能更早回来。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.