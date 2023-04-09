https://gettr.com/post/p2dvu66ca3d

4/8/2023 【#FreeMilesGuoRally】Brother Changdao from the NFSC: We have three magic weapons for taking down the CCP, and no other overseas Chinese organization has ever been able to achieve what we have today; only by adhering to our No. 1 priority, which is to take down the CCP, will Mr. Guo be able to come back sooner.

#freeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #freeMilesGuoNow #FreeYvetteWangNow





4/8/2023 【#释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】长岛哥，来自新中国联邦：我们拥有灭共的三件法宝，取得了以往任何海外华人团体无法取得的成就；坚持灭共这个第一要务，郭先生才能更早回来。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #立即释放郭文贵 #立即释放王雁平





