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conscious data or data consciousness...
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81 views • December 04, 2021
disturbing prediction or have we been at this junction before... ? is the universe a giant machine ? is data equal to consciousness ? are we the android of the past, present and future ? is there an afterlife for circuit boards ? is silicone nature ? are we meddling or a mix of magic and machine ? is the only way to ends this, the end of electricity ? or has AI already its own failure proof and well protected energy sources ? will a cataclysm only stall this development for a few million years ?
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