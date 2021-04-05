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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0725 - Kera Teel - Kera & Kyndal are remembered 1 year later
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Kera, a mother who was 7 months pregnant with her second child, had pulled into the parking lot of the apartment complex she lived in, when she and her mother Mindy noticed a car driving back and forth near the exit. Kera had driven past the car and parked, when Spencer tried to carjack her, shooting her twice, before fleeing, firing shots at Mindy as he did. Kera was taken to the hospital, where Kyndal was delivered. Unfortunately, Kyndal died later that same day.
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