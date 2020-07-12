Good Prophecies to Encourage 12/07/2020

Pastor Dana Coverstone's job is to listen and to speak what the Lord has given him. That's what a Prophet does. They listen and speak. Our job is to hear, pray and to fast to stop the warnings. We should do everything we can to stand in the gap and to not give up.Email Pastor Stan:Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"Now Shipping:Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:Visit us online at:EMP Shields:www.empshield.comPromo Code: ProphecyTo buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.comPromo Code: Mention Prophecy ClubMake sure you prepare by getting Emergency Survival Foods at:www.heavensharvest.comPromo Code: StanBerkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112If you want to find out more about our Church, please visit:www.spiritofprophecychurch.com