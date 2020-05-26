EU's "Farm to Fork" Exposed: Total Takeover of Food in EU's "Green Deal"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The EU's "Farm to Fork" strategy was unveiled this week, describing the necessary shift in people's diets to insects as protein and away from meat/dairy. The EU promises to apply prohibitively high luxury taxes to meat and dairy, and has allocated € 100s of billions to BOTH buy out traditional farmers to stop farming AND simultaneously fund robotic insect farms and lab-grown meat. Plus, they plan to refuse any trade deals unless partner countries are EQUALLY committed to "Green Alliances." This is a GLOBAL takeover of our food supply. Understand it. Expose it. Grow food.
FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/05/2...
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: http://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
SUPPORT THE SHOW:
http://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
http://paypal.me/iceagefarmer
JOIN THE CONVERSATION:
http://iceagefarmer.com/discord
IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd
⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...
⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com
⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
http://iceagefarmer.com/mail
*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
BUY SEEDS @ TRUE LEAF MARKET:
http://iceagefarmer.com/trueleaf
EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
http://Sol-ark.com
BEST CBD:
http://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer
⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep