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EU's "Farm to Fork" Exposed: Total Takeover of Food in EU's "Green Deal"
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132 views • May 26, 2020
Ice Age Farmer

The EU's "Farm to Fork" strategy was unveiled this week, describing the necessary shift in people's diets to insects as protein and away from meat/dairy. The EU promises to apply prohibitively high luxury taxes to meat and dairy, and has allocated € 100s of billions to BOTH buy out traditional farmers to stop farming AND simultaneously fund robotic insect farms and lab-grown meat. Plus, they plan to refuse any trade deals unless partner countries are EQUALLY committed to "Green Alliances." This is a GLOBAL takeover of our food supply. Understand it. Expose it. Grow food.

FULL SHOW NOTES: http://www.iceagefarmer.com/2020/05/2...

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IAF RESOURCES:
⇒ GDD: Growing Degree Days tool: how much colder has 2019 been for you?
http://iceagefarmer.com/gdd

⇒ IAF Wiki - read history, understand cycles, know what's coming:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/His...
⇒ Maps from previous cycles:
http://wiki.iceagefarmer.com/wiki/Str...

⇒ Crop Loss Map
http://map.iceagefarmer.com

⇒ Join the email list - stay connected:
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***

STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
http://iceagefarmer.com/prep

FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
http://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright

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⇒ More books: http://amazon.com/shop/iceagefarmer

⇒ Stored food: http://iceagefarmer.com/prep
Keywords
foodclimate changeunexposedeugreen dealtakeoverice age farmerfarm to forksocial sustainability
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