BBC SPORTS NEWS REPORTER SUFFERS VAX INDUCED STROKE

The BBC sports broadcaster Jennie Gow has said she is recovering from a serious stroke. The 45-year-old, who covers Formula 1 for Radio 5 Live, wrote on social media that she had been treated at hospitals in London and Surrey, and her recovery "might take some time". Ms Gow said the stroke two weeks ago had affected her speech. Dozens of fellow broadcasters and motorsport firms have tweeted messages of support.

