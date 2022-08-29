No Water, No Electricity & No Food

Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club





August 29, 2022





Today Pastor Stan shares some incredible news with us. First, we take a look at how Texas moves to ban BlackRock over Oil Industry “boycott”. We see how Globalists (also knows as Moloch and Baal Worshipers) are taking over the Food System, and finally how a Power Grid Collapse Looms.





00:00 - Texas to Ban BlackRock

07:04 - Solemn September Assembly

09:40 - Cornerstone Asset Metals

10:10 - Warning from Mel Gibson

12:11 - Globalists are Taking over Food System

16:54 - Food Brands and Monopoly

21:17 - Moscow Exchange to Ban use of Dollar

22:39 - Power Grid Collapse Looms

26:25 - Joseph’s Kitchen





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hspo7-no-water-no-electricity-and-no-food-08292022.html



