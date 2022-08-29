No Water, No Electricity & No Food

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
August 29, 2022
Today Pastor Stan shares some incredible news with us. First, we take a look at how Texas moves to ban BlackRock over Oil Industry “boycott”. We see how Globalists (also knows as Moloch and Baal Worshipers) are taking over the Food System, and finally how a Power Grid Collapse Looms.
00:00 - Texas to Ban BlackRock
07:04 - Solemn September Assembly
09:40 - Cornerstone Asset Metals
10:10 - Warning from Mel Gibson
12:11 - Globalists are Taking over Food System
16:54 - Food Brands and Monopoly
21:17 - Moscow Exchange to Ban use of Dollar
22:39 - Power Grid Collapse Looms
26:25 - Joseph’s Kitchen
Visit us online at:
http://www.prophecyclub.com
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
Cornerstone Asset Metals proudly sponsors The Prophecy Club
To buy Gold or Silver direct, please visit:
http://www.CornerstoneAssetMetals.com
Promo Code: Mention Prophecy Club
Email Pastor Stan:
EMP Shields:
http://www.empshield.com
Promo Code: Prophecy
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
To Watch the Russia Bundle and subscribe to WatchProphecyClub.com, please visit :
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/programs/russia-in-bible-prophecy-bundle
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Watch over 300 DVD's by visiting:
https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/catalog
Order "Revealing God's Truth" DVD & Book here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
Order Prophet Leslie's latest Book ""She"Kinah Not Right" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/SHEKINAH-NOT-RIGHT-Exposing-Lie-of-Shekinah-Glory/productinfo/B-SG/
Become a Ministry Member here:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/ministry-membership
Learn more about Smile.Amazon here:
http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/smileamazon
Stan's new Book: "God's Warning to America" is now available:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/GODS-WARNING-TO-AMERICA/productinfo/B-GWA01/
Order Stan's new Book "Miss the Mark!"
Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/MISS-THE-MARK/productinfo/B-MTM01/
Order Stan's Book "The Secret Door to Understand Bible Prophecy" Now Shipping:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/THE-SECRET-DOOR-TO-UNDERSTAND-BIBLE-PROPHECY/productinfo/B-SECRET/
Order Leslie Johnson's New Book "What it takes to be a Prophet" here:
http://www.prophecyclubresources.com/WHAT-IT-TAKES-TO-BE-A-PROPHET/productinfo/B-PROPHET/
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1hspo7-no-water-no-electricity-and-no-food-08292022.html