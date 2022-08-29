Wagner as the Russian Army captured the Ukrainian stronghold of Kodema, southeast of Bakhmut (Artemovsk).

This is a Ukrainian fortress located in a "key" location for the capture of Artemovsk (Bakhmut). Now Bahmut opens the way for an attack from the South.

At the same time, the developments in Kharkiv are also dramatic as? Ukrainian forces are constantly retreating from their positions.

The Ukrainian staff reported that the Russian Army is continuing offensive operations aimed at establishing a safe zone around the village of Kazachya Lopan north of Kharkiv.

In the same area, the administration of the Zolochiv district began requiring residents to fill out applications and state whether they accept or refuse to leave their homes.