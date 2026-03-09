03-08-2026 Teach Them To Be Set Apart Part 86 The Challenge Part 15 REBELLION OF THE HEART 001I

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Study Guide Available: https://www.lbh.church/teachings
Teach Them To Be Set Apart Part 86 The Challenge Part 15 REBELLION OF THE HEART 001I
After Simon was confirmed as High Priest by a popular decree, his descendants held the office as a hereditary monarchy. (140 BCE – 37 BCE)
This era represents a SIGNIFICANT REBELLION against the original Torah Mandate, as the Hasmoneans combined the office of King and High Priest – two roles Yahuah traditionally kept separate.
NOTE – The High Priest came from the lineage of Aaron through the Tsadok (Zadok) who was of the lineage of Phineas. See Numbers 25:10-13 for the Covenant of Peace.
