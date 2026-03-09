03-08-2026 Teach Them To Be Set Apart Part 86 The Challenge Part 15 REBELLION OF THE HEART 001I

Study Guide Available: https://www.lbh.church/teachings

Teach Them To Be Set Apart Part 86 The Challenge Part 15 REBELLION OF THE HEART 001I

After Simon was confirmed as High Priest by a popular decree, his descendants held the office as a hereditary monarchy. (140 BCE – 37 BCE)

This era represents a SIGNIFICANT REBELLION against the original Torah Mandate, as the Hasmoneans combined the office of King and High Priest – two roles Yahuah traditionally kept separate.

NOTE – The High Priest came from the lineage of Aaron through the Tsadok (Zadok) who was of the lineage of Phineas. See Numbers 25:10-13 for the Covenant of Peace.





Living Branch Hebrew Church

https://www.lbh.church

https://www.linktr.ee/livingbranch

Shabbat Livestream - Living Branch Hebrew Church

7pm EST Every Sunday





www.rumble.com/mylivingbranch/live

https://www.youtube.com/live

https://www.twitch.tv/hebrewchurch





https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mylivingbranch





Visit our website - https://www.lbh.church

Witnessing Website - www.yahuah.army

Donations - https://www.lbh.church

Donate using Zelle to LBHChurch





Bookmarkers - https://yahuah.army/bookmarkers





Join the family - https://www.livingbranch.app





Roadblocks Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzmE3eECDllDaEibU9ZUjjwb

Righteous Strong Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_Vzk5kaFu4dcYqgMesWOYTSeI

Feast Day Music Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkewpevTUcHWEXZOAJ2XZyH

Righteous Mediation Playlist - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLHZgDhEo_VzkV3efgApIFkUJFNvd4VX8g

Scripture To Song - https://www.youtube.com/@scripturetosong4yah