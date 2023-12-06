Captain Benjamin Church and The King Philips War

This is my second book, and it describes the first war between English Colonists and the Native Tribes of New England (the Wampanoags, the Nipmucks, the Narragansetts and others). It basically follows Captain Benjamin Church who led a small band of English Colonists and Wampanoags to hunt and finally kill King Philip, (Metacomet). It is a short easy read, only 127 pages long and tells the account of the King Philips War through a storyteller, Joshua Temple. It is fictionalized history, and a great read.