Why America looks ‘RIDICULOUS’ as Europe's SHORTAGES Grow | Glenn Beck

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Sam Brinton wears many hats. Not only is he Biden’s Deputy Assistant Secretary for Spent Fuel and Waste Disposition, a self-described ‘nuclear nerd,’ and has top-secret national security clearance, but he cross dresses too! So, Brinton obviously was the perfect person to represent America, alongside Rachel Levine, in France during recent Bastille Day celebrations. So at a time when Europe is having record inflation, food shortages, and is on the brink of a possible war over oil, we send THESE TWO to represent the United States? In this clip, Glenn explores how ‘ridiculous’ America currently looks. Plus, he shares a story from Pat’s cross-dressing days, too…
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