Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Trends in Medicine for 2016 - Whats in it for You? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.19.16)

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The show's title is Trends in Medicine for 2016. What’s in it for You? Nothing good. Dr Daniels shares the new trends in Medicine, their impact on your health, pocket book and how to fix it. Naturally of Course. Tune in. Think Happens
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REFERENCED PODCASTS:
Is Your Doctor Giving Grade B Advice? - https://www.brighteon.com/cd377f23-062b-4dc2-b3a7-27ab441c90da
Is Your Doctor Giving Grade B Advice? BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/03222a19-cac8-4aa3-8190-23ed96b8ee35