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US Government and Satan's Vatican Claim Authority They Don't Have
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110 views • December 21, 2021
FEMA – The “ Friendly “ Term for Concentration Camp ( Classed as a Penal Institution )
If you leave ( Escape ) you are charged with escaping a Penal Institution.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Kind Regards - Channel
If you leave ( Escape ) you are charged with escaping a Penal Institution.
𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Kind Regards - Channel
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