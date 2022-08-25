Situation Update, Aug 25, 2022 - Media FLIPS, sets stage to blame Trump for widespread VACCINE INJURIES and deaths

0:00 Stage to Blame Trump

24:18 Pete Santilli

54:45 Gold

1:02:07 Crazy Story

1:08:30 Fertilizer Collapse

1:15:10 Canada

1:25:35 BRICS nations





- Just as we warned Trump, the trap has been sprung

- Media now claiming Trump pressured the #FDA to rush dangerous vaccines

- All the #vaccine injuries and deaths will soon be laid at Trump's feet

- Watch for narrative claiming all vaccines are safe EXCEPT for the "Trump vaccine"

- Trump refuses to back away from his OWNING Operation Warp Speed which cut corners

- Why #Gold and #Silver are VANISHING from vaults worldwide

- The globalist attack on #fertilizer and #nitrogen as a means to achieve mass famine

- ALERT: Two Polish fertilizer companies just announced SHUT DOWNS

- #EUROPE WILL STARVE.







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





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