FTX: Dark Money Laundering Operation

Darren Beattie blows the lid on SBF’s extremely dark money laundering operation — how it is bigger than Soros and fueled the Clinton-underworld Dem machine.
Take Notes:
https://www.revolver.news/2022/11/darren-beattie-blows-the-lid-sbfs-ftx-bigger-than-soros-extremely-dark-money-laundering-operation-within-clinton-underworld-democrat-machine/
Bannon’s War Room | 26 November 2022
https://rumble.com/v1xacmm-beattie-sbfs-ftx-was-money-laundering-operation-within-the-clinton-underwor.html
