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DON'T THINK FOR A SECOND THE U.S. GOVERNMENT WON'T INFECT YOU WITH A DISEASE - FLASHBACK FROM 2010
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252 views • October 12, 2021
US apologizes for infecting Guatemalans with STDs. The reported said she was thankful that today there are different standards. I almost barfed on that one. Yea honey they are much worse! Source: Grosscrime2 on YT
Notice to Bitchute below: If you like this video you may also like some of these. Black colored blood, Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
Update from John O'Looney, UK Funeral Director on Vax Deaths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qR3YxmCPk6G/
Notice to Bitchute below: If you like this video you may also like some of these. Black colored blood, Living organisms in the vaccine, Antarctica, Adverse reactions, Blood Clots and other Blood issues, FEMA guillotines, DUMBS, Black eyed children, Clones, Graphene Oxide, shortages and more:
Update from John O'Looney, UK Funeral Director on Vax Deaths
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9qR3YxmCPk6G/
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