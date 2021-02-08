RUNNING WILD - RESILIENT

Second upload 11th 0f Oktober 2015 in you tube in my second account after they shut down the first i had! SPECIALLY DEDICATED TO ALL CHILDREN VICTIM OF INHUMAN ABUSE-MOLEST AND RAPE VIA SOULLESS HUMANOIDS!

LYRICS:Premonition's creeping up on me

I am just right in a storm Shifty tricks and hostility Really can't do me no harm Temptations are everywhere To switch off your mind Contemptuous lies are in the air The pure and the true to grind There's no hiding - it just won't go away So keep on fighting to foil their plans Madness is rising - slaves are marching on The free are striding to shake off the trance Resilient (Resilient ) - We resist till the end We're taking our pride in the rage of the fight So we're gonna take our stand - we gonna stay resilient Resource management in control They won't just take a bite Not your body - they want your soul But we gonna give 'em a fight There's no hiding - it just won't go away So keep on fighting to foil their plans Madness is rising - slaves are marching on The free are striding to shake off the trance Resilient (Resilient ) - We resist till the end We're taking our pride in the rage of the fight So we're gonna take our stand - we gonna stay resilient And I always will defend what I'm believing in I am never giving in - standing proud till the end Despair and apathy - everywhere - surrounding me Resignation and frustration - everywhere - got a hold on thee There's no hiding - it just won't go away So keep on fighting to foil their plans Madness is rising - slaves are marching on The free are striding to shake off the trance Resilient (Resilient ) - We resist till the end We're taking our pride in the rage of the fight So we're gonna take our stand - we gonna stay resilient