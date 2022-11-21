This Is What Prepping Really Is

Are you ready? 👀
In this video, Rudy, the man behind Alaska Prepper, explains how prepping can help you in the event that things take a turn for the worse.
According to Rudy, people should stop thinking that “prepping” is synonymous to hoarding as there is a HUGE difference in their purpose.
Whether you’re preparing for the unexpected or simply working toward a more sustainable lifestyle, prepping is a smart way to protect yourself and your family. 🛡️
It's an investment in your future, and it could save your life when SHTF. 👈
