Mike Pompeo Suggests Giving Ukraine Every Tool They Need To Defend Themselves

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03/13/2022 Mike Pompeo: The world is worried about the chemical biological facilities inside Ukraine as Russian troops are advancing towards it. We need to give Ukraine every tool that they need to defend themselves. The Ukrainian have shown their capability of doing it. We need to make sure that Vladimir Putin knows the cost of this invasion and concede.