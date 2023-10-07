Create New Account
Excess Deaths In 2023 Confirmed
channel image
Vigilent Citizen
3281 Subscribers
194 views
Published 16 hours ago

MIRRORED from John Campbell

Sep 24, 2023

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6xBiyidQ9g&ab_channel=Dr.JohnCampbell 

Confirmation of excess deaths in 2023 for US, UK, Canada, Australia, NZ, Netherlands, and Denmark. However, deaths are lower than expected in Poland, Hungary, and Sweden.


OECD data

https://stats.oecd.org/index.aspx?queryid=104676


Keywords
covid 19 vaccineexcess deathsdr john campbell

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket