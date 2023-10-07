Excess Deaths In 2023 Confirmed

MIRRORED from John Campbell
Sep 24, 2023
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_6xBiyidQ9g&ab_channel=Dr.JohnCampbell
Confirmation of excess deaths in 2023 for US, UK, Canada, Australia, NZ, Netherlands, and Denmark. However, deaths are lower than expected in Poland, Hungary, and Sweden.
OECD data
https://stats.oecd.org/index.aspx?queryid=104676
