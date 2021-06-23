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"IT'S A FORCED GENE DELIVERY SYSTEM"
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141 views • June 23, 2021
Dr Jane Ruby: " There are places in your body where synthetic DNA/RNA should not be going; and yet, this approach forces your cells to make these dangerous spiked proteins, all over your body."
Dr. Jane Ruby is a Washington, DC based author, TV and radio host, and an international health economist. She is a conservative political pundit who has appeared on numerous radio and TV shows across America. Currently the host of “Dr. Jane’s DC Show” on the Exceptional Conservative Network.
Dr. Ruby joined Stew Peters today on Patriotically Correct Radio. The topics she talked about were too controversial for YouTube, but we are always strive to bring you the truth, uncensored.
Check out the full interview for her thoughts on HCQ, the vaccine, the election, and more:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/03/exclusive-dr-jane-ruby-exposes-real-truth-behind-covid-vaccine-stew-peters-pc-radio/
Dr. Jane Ruby is a Washington, DC based author, TV and radio host, and an international health economist. She is a conservative political pundit who has appeared on numerous radio and TV shows across America. Currently the host of “Dr. Jane’s DC Show” on the Exceptional Conservative Network.
Dr. Ruby joined Stew Peters today on Patriotically Correct Radio. The topics she talked about were too controversial for YouTube, but we are always strive to bring you the truth, uncensored.
Check out the full interview for her thoughts on HCQ, the vaccine, the election, and more:
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2021/03/exclusive-dr-jane-ruby-exposes-real-truth-behind-covid-vaccine-stew-peters-pc-radio/
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